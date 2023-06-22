Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Farm Action and the National Dairy Producers Organization recently sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack calling for the immediate release of federally mandated annual dairy checkoff spending reports, which the Secretary has not filed for the duration of his tenure.
The letter states that the reports, which are “mandated by the same legislation that authorizes the dairy checkoff program,” have not been submitted to Congress by USDA “for the years 2020, 2021, and 2022.” USDA is required by law to describe “activities conducted, accounting for the receipt and disbursement of all funds, and including an independent analysis of the effectiveness of the program.”
In explaining the importance of these reports, the letter points to the amount of money collected by the dairy checkoff program and the distressed state of the dairy producers who must pay into it. “Since USDA’s last annual report, the National Dairy Promotion and Research Program has collected nearly $1 billion in mandatory checkoff fees from dairy farmers. During the same time period, more than 6,000 dairy operations went out of business, and remaining dairy farmers continued to face economic hardship and an unprecedented farm stress crisis.”
The letter concludes by calling for “the publication of the reports or an update on their status by July 7,” and urging the Secretary to “fulfill this statutory obligation” on behalf of U.S. dairy farmers.
“The most disappointing part of this is that Secretary Vilsack failed in his duty to dairy farmers the last time he was USDA Secretary as well,” said Angela Huffman, president of Farm Action. “After skipping these reports for five years, he left the Obama administration for a million-dollar checkoff-funded dairy industry job. It wasn’t until 2017, when the Trump administration’s Secretary Perdue responded to pressure from farm groups and the media, that dairy farmers were able to see how their money was spent from 2012-2016.”
“The Opportunities for Fairness in Farming Act was first introduced in the 115th Congress, and here we are in the 118th Congress still working for transparency and accountability to reform the USDA’s commodity checkoff programs,” said Deborah Mills, chairwoman of the National Dairy Producers Organization. “This speaks volumes about what frustrates producers who are paying into checkoff programs. The recipients of the checkoff dollars are the greatest proponents of maintaining the status quo. Producers are being denied the basic right to have their questions about their investment answered.”
