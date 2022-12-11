During a recent Kansas State University Research and Extension meeting on cattle theft awareness in Wilmore, Kansas, Special Agents James Pinegar and Josh Winkler presented ways the Livestock and Brands Investigations Unit can help ranchers recover stolen livestock and steps producers can take to head thieves off at the pass.

5129768.jpg

Photo by Carl T Johnson, Raymond, Nebraska.

Time is of the essence when livestock turn up missing. They may be on the neighbor’s place, and they may not. Justin Goodno, Barber County Extension livestock specialist, emphasized keeping in touch with neighbors as finding out those missing cattle aren’t in a nearby pasture months later will do no good.

