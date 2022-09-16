Stocker cattle in rye grass pasture - vertical

Photo by Jackie Nix on Adobe Stock.

Ask any new or soon-to-be mother and they’ll tell you they only want the best for their child’s health, development and future. Cattle producers feel the same way about their stock and they only want to make sound, practical decisions for each calf crop. Those management practices in question often center on topics such as breed, calving season, nutrition, health protocol, and breeding techniques.

Several Oklahoma State University professors—including Paul Beck, associate professor and Extension specialist for beef nutrition, and David Lalman, professor and Extension beef cattle specialist—decided to put these questions to the test in a four-year study conducted through OSU’s Department of Animal and Food Sciences. They set out to compare the effects of calving season for steer feedlot performance in the carcass characteristics. The study started in 2016 and Angus cows were randomly assigned to be bred to Angus and Hereford bulls through artificial insemination. Then Angus and Charolais clean up bulls were turned out for natural service on the open cows. Spring born calves were weaned in early October, backgrounded on native range, hay, and 3 pounds of DDGS supplement per day for 60 days, then grazed on wheat pasture through spring before being shipped to a commercial feedlot. Fall born calves were weaned between May and June, grazed on native range for 70 to 90 days, backgrounded in a dry lot during late summer for 30 days, then shipped to a commercial feedlot in August or September.

Angus cow

Photo by Jackie Nix on Adobe Stock.
IMG_6739.jpg

(Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.