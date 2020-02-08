As alternative proteins gain popularity, the controversy of what to call them has turned legal.
Debate has sparked among the labeling of alternative proteins, from more traditional plant-based alternatives to more recent developments in cell-cultured technology. As a result of this debate, more than a dozen states have passed laws restricting the use of words such as “meat,” “jerky” and “burger.”
To discuss the complicated legal landscape of alternative protein labeling, the National Agricultural Law Center is hosting a free webinar in which Elizabeth Rumley, Senior Staff Attorney for the NALC, will cover the basics of food labeling in the alternative protein context. Rumley will address current events such as recently passed state laws regulating the labeling of certain products within those states, as well as the status of those laws after legal challenges.
Additionally, the webinar will discuss the agencies responsible for these labels, and laws delegating that responsibility. The webinar will be held Feb. 19 at noon EST/11 a.m. CST.
Those interested can register online at http://bit.ly/36QLXTJ.
