As the Kansas Legislature began the 2020 session, Kansas Livestock Association hit the ground running with introduction of a pre-filed bill, HB 2437, that would protect Kansas consumers from the false labeling claims of meat analogs, otherwise known as “fake meat.”
Many meat analog product labels are intentionally misleading, which is confusing to consumers. Therefore, this bill would require the label of meat analogs to state “this product does not contain meat” in the same style, size and font as the product name.
