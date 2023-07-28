IMG_7862.jpeg

Jason Warner, Extension cow-calf specialist at Kansas State University, spoke about drought recovery, cattle numbers and herd nutrition at the 2023 Cattle U event in Manhattan, Kansas. (Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)

Recovering from the drought and historic low cattle numbers is a concern on the minds of all cattle producers these days. Jason Warner, Extension cow-calf specialist at Kansas State University, spoke about these topics as well as herd nutrition at the 2023 Cattle U event in Manhattan, Kansas. Warner said although the drought conditions are lifting in some areas, certain parts of Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri are still experiencing dry conditions without relief.

“We've received some nice rainfall here to start off this growing season this production year, but the question we have to ask ourselves is, is that enough and where are we going to be at later on as we get into the latter part of summer and fall?” he said.

