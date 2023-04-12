340629583_620820459863038_6625902339383953167_n.jpeg

An explosion at the Southfork Dairy near Dimmitt, Texas critically injured one person and killed more than 10,000 cattle April 10. (Photo from Castro County, Texas Sheriff's Office Facebook page.)

Various news outlets are reporting an explosion at a Texas dairy farm have critically injured one person and killed more than 10,000 head of cattle April 10. The Southfork Dairy Farm is located southeast of Dimmitt, Texas.

Reports indicate the Castro County Sheriff’s office started receiving calls about an explosion at the dairy just before 7:30 p.m., April 10. Callers indicated there were employees possibly trapped inside the milking parlor. Other reports indicated the smoke plume could be seen from 80 miles away.

