Horses

By Deanna Licking, Thedford, Nebraska.

A 3-year-old gelding residing in Weld County has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus and is now recovering. The horse developed neurological symptoms in late July, including weakness, stumbling and poor muscle control. The gelding’s vaccine status is unknown. This is Colorado’s first confirmed equine WNV case in 2022.

The first human case of WNV this year was confirmed in Delta County on July 29 with four additional human cases confirmed, one in Montrose County, Arapahoe County, an additional case in Delta County and one in Boulder County. Mosquito pools in Adams, Boulder, Larimer, Mesa, and Weld counties have tested positive for WNV this summer.

