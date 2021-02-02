Horse owners and enthusiasts will have an opportunity to learn more about management of equine during a monthly webinar on equine management decisions.
Beginning Feb. 11, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will provide a monthly series of short virtual meetings over four months. The webinar topics include nutrition, the importance of soil for pasture and hay, weed control and environmental management.
Opportunities for interaction with the presenters will be available.
“The program is designed to provide attendees with an interactive and informative opportunity to further develop their knowledge of equine related topics, including management and care,” said Peggy Auwerda, associate professor in animal science and extension equine specialist at Iowa State University.
Session topics
Feb. 11. “Bringing Your Horse Out of Winter and into the Show Arena,” with Randel Raub, director of research and nutrition with Kent Nutrition Group.
March 11. “Importance of Soil Fertility for Forages,” with Antonio Mallarino, professor in agronomy and extension specialist at Iowa State University.
April 8. “Tips to Manage Weeds in Horse Pastures,” with Meaghan Anderson, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
May 13. “Environmental Management of Horse Facilities,” with Kapil Arora, field agricultural engineer with ISU Extension and Outreach.
Registration information
All sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Participants can register for any or all sessions at: https://iastate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAqdeiopzovH9aTObnAWVuPMEvMPqUgxmQH
The webinars are free. For more information, contact Peggy Auwerda at peggy@iastate.edu.
