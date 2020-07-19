A state-of-the-art egg conveyor system smoothly and efficiently transports eggs at Iowa State University’s new poultry teaching and research farm. The system, gifted by Lubing Systems, LP, headquartered in Cleveland, Tennessee, assures the eggs safely arrive in the packing area soon after being laid.
The company’s curve rod conveyor system provides a gentle ride for the eggs in the new facility. The system is designed to accommodate curves and elevation changes required to move the eggs from each layer room to the farm packer. From there, the eggs are transferred onto egg trays by a packer machine before being placed in coolers by student workers.
Cameron Hall, Robert T. Hamilton Poultry Farm Manager, said the facility processes approximately 7,000 eggs per day, given the current age of the flock.
