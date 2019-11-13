All cattlemen and women are invited to attend the American Gelbvieh Association’s fifth annual commercial cattlemen’s educational symposium titled Cattlemen’s Profit Roundup sponsored by National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and National Corn Growers Association.
Cattlemen’s Profit Roundup will be held Dec. 5 beginning at 3:30 p.m. MST at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Billings in Billings, Montana. Cattle producers from all segments of the beef industry are invited to attend this free event that will feature industry-leading speakers.
This year’s Cattlemen’s Profit Roundup theme is marketing in the cow-calf sector. Speakers include Tanner Aherin, analyst with CattleFax; Ryan Ludvigson, Ludvigson Stock Farms; and Bob Cook, Public Auction Yards. Lane Nordlund, multimedia farm broadcaster, will moderate the event.
Tanner Aherin is from northwest Kansas where he was involved in the commercial cow-calf sector and remains active in the seedstock cattle business. Aherin joined the CattleFax team in August 2018 as an analyst. His primary responsibilities include research and analysis for all sectors of the cattle industry and the poultry markets. Aherin also covers cow-calf and stocker members in the Southeast. Aherin will be presenting a cattle market update.
Ryan Ludvigson, along with his family, owns and operates Ludvigson Stock Farms producing and merchandising Red Angus and Red Hybred Seedstock. Ludvigson Stock Farms markets over 900 registered bulls and over 500 registered females each year. Currently Ludvigson Stock Farms ranks in the Top 10 of beef seedstock operations in the U.S., as ranked by “BEEF magazine.” Ludvigson will be presenting on “What to expect from your seedstock provider.”
Bob Cook was raised on a registered Angus ranch in North Dakota and is a graduate of North Dakota State University, with a degree in animal science. Bob has spent the last 42 years at the Public Auction Yards working all phases of the business and also has been in charge of sales and records at the Vermilion Ranch, a registered Angus operation. In recent years, he has been heavily involved with Northern Livestock Video Auction. He will be discussing “Livestock Marketing in Today’s Competitive Industry.”
Lane Nordlund, an award-winning multimedia farm broadcaster, will moderate Cattlemen’s Profit Roundup. Each day, TV viewers can tune in to find Lane reporting on the Montana Ag Network, which airs on the Montana Television Network. On radio, Lane hosts “Montana Talks Ag” which airs within the statewide “Montana Talks” radio show produced by Townsquare Media, among many additional projects. In 2016 Lane received the Horizon Award from the National Association of Farm Broadcasting.
The Cattlemen’s Profit Roundup is being held during the 49th Annual American Gelbvieh Association National Convention. The convention, themed “Meeting Modern Industry Demands: Reaching New Heights,” is taking place Dec. 4 to 6, 2019, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Billings, in Billings, Montana. The convention schedule is jam-packed with association business, educational material, and networking opportunities designed for the betterment of the Gelbvieh and Balancer breed.
For more information about the Cattlemen’s Profit Roundup, please visit Gelbvieh.org or call 303-465-2333. Registration is not required to attend this free event.
