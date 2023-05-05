Edmond rancher inducted into Saddle and Sirloin Portrait Gallery

(Courtesy photo.)

Jarold Callahan of Edmond, Oklahoma, has been named the 2023 inductee of the prestigious Saddle and Sirloin Portrait Gallery. Callahan will become the 378th member of this historic gallery and his portrait will be unveiled during an induction banquet to be held on Nov. 14 during the North American Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award,” said Callahan when told he would be the 2023 inductee. The Saddle & Sirloin Club was established in 1903 to recognize significant leaders in the American livestock industry. Originally housed in Chicago, the portrait gallery moved to Louisville in 1976. It is considered the largest collection of portraits saluting animal agriculture leaders anywhere in the world.

