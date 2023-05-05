Edmond rancher inducted into Saddle and Sirloin Portrait Gallery

Jarold Callahan of Edmond, Oklahoma, has been named the 2023 inductee of the prestigious Saddle and Sirloin Portrait Gallery. Callahan will become the 378th member of this historic gallery and his portrait will be unveiled during an induction banquet to be held on Nov. 14 during the North American Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award,” said Callahan when told he would be the 2023 inductee. The Saddle & Sirloin Club was established in 1903 to recognize significant leaders in the American livestock industry. Originally housed in Chicago, the portrait gallery moved to Louisville in 1976. It is considered the largest collection of portraits saluting animal agriculture leaders anywhere in the world.
“Many have benefitted from Jarold Callahan’s willingness to share his time, expertise, and leadership skills. Throughout his distinguished career of service to the livestock industry, he has accomplished in multiple ways what each on its own merits consideration for this distinguished honor. His collective accomplishments as a teacher, coach, administrator, lobbyist, businessman, cattle breeder and industry leader are unparalleled.” says Mark Johnson, chairman of Callahan’s nominating committee. Johnson added “Jarold’s impact on my life as mentor, teacher and friend is the driving force that compelled me to begin the nomination process. I have come to realize through this process my experiences with Jarold are not unique. Former students, cattlemen from all segments of the beef industry, professionals from academia and government officials alike have shared stories documenting Jarold’s profound impact.“
Jarold’s career reflects an ongoing commitment to agriculture with an intense focus on beef cattle production, marketing and improvement. He contributed to the improvement of multiple segments of the beef cattle industry, and has been personally involved, serving various roles, in creating and updating the standards used to measure improvement which have changed exponentially over the course of his career.
It is noteworthy that each educational institution at which Jarold Callahan has worked or earned a degree has recognized him with awards. Both Oklahoma State University and the University of Arkansas have recognized Jarold as a Graduate of Distinction. He has been inducted into the NEO Agriculture Division Hall of Fame. As well, Jarold and Bob Funk, the owner of Express Ranches, earned the distinction of being recognized by the OSU Department of Animal Science with its Master Breeder award in 2014.
Jarold has always been generous with his time and talent by investing his effort in roles of leadership and advisement to a multitude of organizations. Serving on the Oklahoma Beef Council Board from 2002 through 2008, Jarold was its Council Chairman in 2008. In addition, Jarold was appointed by Governor Mary Fallin in 2016 to serve as a member of the Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents and he currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Regents.
