Organizers of the 27th Range Beef Cow Symposium are encouraging cattle ranchers and industry professionals in the region to get signed up for this year’s event. The two-day meeting will be Nov. 16 to 17 at the Monument (formerly the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center) in Rapid City, South Dakota.
“Past symposia have been very popular with beef producers over the last 40-plus years, because they have presented useful, cutting-edge information for the beef cattle industry,” says Ken Olson, South Dakota State University Extension beef specialist. “The 2021 meeting will cover important topics in beef cow production including cattle management, health, range management, industry issues, meat quality and marketing. Anyone interested in beef cattle is encouraged and welcomed to attend.”
The early registration deadline at a reduced rate will end on Nov. 1, however, registrations will be accepted until the symposium, including at the door. A complete listing of the program and registration information can be found on the SDSU Extension Event page.
As in the past, a trade show with vendors displaying a wide variety of cattle equipment, products and services will be an important part of the symposium. According to Olson, vendor registration for the trade show has been active, indicating a dynamic trade show can be expected. Olson says, of particular interest will be the latest precision agriculture equipment for the beef cattle industry.
This year’s program will feature nationally renowned beef experts on an assortment of cattle production topics.
“An example of topics to be addressed is direct local marketing of beef to consumers. Amanda Blair and Christina Bakker, SDSU Extension meat science specialists, will provide a thorough examination of cattle management and marketing needs to produce beef products that will meet consumer expectations and promote demand for locally grown beef,” Olson says. “Additionally, drought and its effect on forage and feed supplies is a timely topic that will be included. Ryan Rhoades, Colorado State University Extension beef specialist, and Hector Menendez, SDSU Extension livestock grazing specialist, will address how to approach feeding cows through a feeding shortage from an overall beef enterprise system perspective.”
As in the past, “bull pen sessions” at the end of the day will provide the opportunity for attendees to have in-depth discussions about program topics with the speakers.
“Participants find these sessions valuable, because they get the chance to learn more about topics relative to their specific situations,” says Julie Walker, Professor and SDSU Extension beef specialist.
The Range Beef Cow Symposium is organized by the Extension Services and Animal Science Departments of South Dakota State University, Colorado State University, the University of Wyoming and the University of Nebraska. Since the first meeting in Chadron, Nebraska, in 1969, the symposium has grown to be recognized as one of the premier production beef cattle conferences in the country.
To learn more about the entire program, contact Walker at 605-688-5458 or Julie.Walker@sdstate.edu or Olson at 605-394-2236 orKenneth.Olson@sdstate.edu.
