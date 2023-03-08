49826395952_6900c488d0_k.jpg

It is important to take steps now to get cows and heifers ready for the spring turnout with bulls. (Courtesy photo.)

“Limited resources and high input prices dictate that cattle producers need to be efficient in management of their cattle operation,” says Patrick Davis MU Extension Livestock Field Specialist. Therefore, Davis will discuss why early pregnancy checking and culling open replacement heifers should be done for optimum beef cattle operation productivity and profitability.

“Culling heifers that did not conceive during their first breeding season will promote optimum reproductive efficiency in the cattle operation,” says Davis. University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Bulletin reported that heifers that did not conceive during their first breeding season and were kept have an 55% average lifetime calf crop. Therefore, Davis urges cattle producers to cull these open heifers to promote optimum reproductive efficiency in the cattle operation.

