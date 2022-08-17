20220801_BCSC_SC_005.jpg

The Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course brought participants from across the state, nation and world to hear expert advice on surviving in the ranching business. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Sam Craft.)

The 68th annual Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course, BCSC, wrapped up after more than 80 speakers addressed the “meat and potatoes” of ranching necessary to help ranchers survive the current drought.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Animal Science hosted the event.

