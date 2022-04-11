In late March, wildfires tore through portions of Jewell and Pawnee counties, burning nearly 10,000 and 8,600 acres of pastureland, respectively. Hay, fence and some equipment also was lost.
A collection point for donated hay and fencing supplies for those impacted by the fire in Jewell County has been set up across the highway from 2920 Highway 128, Burr Oak, KS 66936. This is 7 miles north of Burr Oak or 2 miles south of the Kansas/Nebraska state line. For unloading assistance, call Jarett Yelken at 402-746-0569.
The Kansas Livestock Foundation, KLA’s charitable arm, is accepting cash donations to assist those impacted by the fires. Those who would like to donate can do so by clicking here or sending a check, with “wildfire relief” written in the memo line, to 6031 S.W. 37th, Topeka, KS 66614.
Producers can apply for relief funds by clicking here and filling out the form, which asks about livestock, fence and structures lost, grazing acres burned and veterinary costs to treat sick or injured animals. Applications are due May 15. Applicants do not have to be KLA members. Relief fund checks will be mailed soon to producers who applied earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.