Learn how to condition calmness in both humans and animals at the Dairy Calf and Heifer Association's 2020 annual conference in Madison, Wisconsin. On April 9, Don Höglund will teach in a general session and an optional hands-on post-conference session about how animals respond to different handling techniques.
Every employee on your farm that interacts with your animals is causing your animals (and your other workforce) to learn something. Conditioning calves, heifers, and cows to walk to and stand calmly in the parlor, in headlocks, throughout artificial insemination, for examinations and treatment, in the trimming chute, during disbudding, or on and off transport is all about understanding how animals learn from and respond to their environment.
To learn more about the conference or to register, visit https://calfandheifer.org/events/details/2020-annual-conference-6.
