Following multiple confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy in Flathead County, the Montana Department of Livestock is recommending that horse owners and event coordinators in the Flathead Valley limit travel and cancel events that bring horses from multiple sources together through Feb. 6, 2023.

The recommendation is based on involvement of horses on three premises that attended events at two or more event centers in the area. Several horses have been euthanized because of poor prognosis. The date of the department's recommendation spans 14 days which is one full incubation period (time from exposure to the development of clinical signs) of EHV-1 beyond known travel history of involved horses. If additional cases of EHV-1 are detected, this date will be extended.

