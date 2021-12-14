The recent KLA Convention marked the completion of the 15th year of the Kansas Livestock Association Young Stockmen's Academy, established in 2006. Currently, 296 young members have graduated through the YSA program. YSA leadership training has seen its influence not only at the local level, where alumni are fulfilling the call of duty by serving as KLA leaders, but many also are stepping up to serve on statewide KLA committees and councils.
The KLA Young Stockmen’s Academy (YSA), targeted for young adults in their 20s, is designed to develop young members through industry exposure, education and association communication.
YSA consists of a series of four seminars designed to expose participants to leaders from all segments of the industry, including: purebred, cow-calf, backgrounding, dairy, feeding, processing, retail, foodservice, animal health, marketing, finance, etc. Essential to the overall program are industry issues sessions and business/financial management training. The seminars will provide participants the opportunity to further explore our business, gain essential information and network with fellow KLA members.
For more information about the program or to apply to be a part of the next group of young leaders, visit https://www.kla.org/programs/young-stockmens-academy. Applications for the 2022 YSA class are due Dec. 15. They can be filled out electronically and emailed to shelbi@kla.org.
