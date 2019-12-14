The recent Kansas Livestock Association Convention marked the completion of the 14th year of the KLA Young Stockmen's Academy. To date, 280 young members have graduated through the program. YSA leadership training has seen its influence not only on the local level where YSA alumni are fulfilling the call of duty by serving as local KLA leaders, but many also are stepping up to serve on statewide KLA committees and councils.
The YSA program consists of four seminars throughout the year designed to educate young members about KLA, the legislative process, advocacy, agribusiness, the retail food business and various segments of the beef and dairy industries. Merck Animal Health is the exclusive sponsor of the program.
Applications for the 2020 YSA class are due in the KLA office on or before Dec. 16. To download an application or for more information, click here.
