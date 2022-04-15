Six couples were recently honored as the 2021 class of Kansas Master Farmers and Master Farm Homemakers in recognition of their leadership in agriculture, environmental stewardship and service to their communities. The statewide awards program is in its 95th year and is sponsored by Kansas State University Research and Extension and Kansas Farmer magazine.
Some of David Combes’ fondest memories are of working alongside his dad on the family farm milking cows, using a horse-drawn wagon, and shucking corn by hand. His humble beginnings have bloomed into a large, diversified crop and cattle operation.
David and Sara Combes met while attending high school. While David attended Pittsburg State majoring in arts and house construction, Sara completed course work at Clarks School of Business and worked as an office assistant. David’s knowledge of constructing new buildings and Sara’s experience of accounting has helped them on the farm.
The Combeses have received the Kansas Bankers Association Conservation Award for Osage County in 1997 and for Coffey County in 2010. The couple has four daughters: Sharon, Lara, Beth and Jenny. Following the couple’s example, all of David and Sara’s children have made notable and positive contributions to agriculture. Family has always been a cornerstone of the Combeses' lives, they said.
“We make a point to focus on fostering time together as a family. Whether big or small, each action is intentional. This intentional behavior continues to make a lasting impression on the entire family.”
The Combeses make a point each evening to eat dinner together, taking time to get away as a family, and being involved in their church. They said they feel extremely blessed to be able to work in the agricultural profession.
“Being entrusted as stewards of God’s land and livestock, and working together as husband and wife, gives us the opportunity to experience life together. We are grateful to God for all He provides us, and for the opportunity to raise our family in rural Kansas.”
