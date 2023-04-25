Dannehl joins American Gelbvieh Association

The American Gelbvieh Association, Lincoln, Nebraska, has announced the addition of Sarah Dannehl, Wymore, Nebraska, as a performance programs coordinator.
In her role, Dannehl will assist AGA members and customers with the AGA Online Registry Service, support AGA data collection projects, help members with DNA testing questions, and focus on member education efforts.
"We are excited to have Sarah joining our talented AGA team," says Megan Slater, AGA executive director. "She has a strong cattle background and a well-suited set of talents that make her a great fit for this role where she will work closely with AGA members and customers."
Dannehl grew up on her family's farm and ranch in Bertrand, Nebraska. She was heavily involved in 4-H and FFA showing cattle and horses. She received her bachelor's degree in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May of 2020. She was involved in the Sigma Alpha agricultural sorority and the Alpha Zeta national honor society.
"Growing up on my family's commercial cow-calf operation, raising Gelbvieh and Balancer cattle, the breed is very near and dear to my heart," said Dannehl. "I truly enjoyed my internship with the AGA and am excited to be back working with the AGA team as well as members and producers."
Dannehl began her role on April 17.
