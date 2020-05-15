Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 849 head of cattle selling on May 7, compared to 1,256 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the prices on the day were mixed with steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were firm, heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher in a limited test. The 500- to 600-pound steer calves were selling $1 to $3 lower with 500- to 600-pound heifer calves were firm. The feeder steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were firm with a few load lots selling $5 to $7 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were firm. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 40% steers and 60% was heifers; and 15% was slaughter cattle with 95% cow and 5% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
2 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 185.00 to 190.00 (187.63); 6 head, 450 to 480 lbs., 166.00 to 167.00 (166.84); 11 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (150.57); 43 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 144.00 to 153.00 (147.08); 23 head, 609 to 639 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.43); 16 head, 655 to 699 lbs., 133.00 to 141.50 (136.42); 6 head, 721 to 739 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (134.81); 9 head, 770 to 778 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.11); 18 head, 886 lbs., 118.00; 77 head, 919 lbs., 116.50; 22 head, 1021 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 340 lbs., 170.00; 3 head, 477 lbs., 150.00; 6 head, 488 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 675 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 730 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 375 lbs., 145.00; 2 head, 477 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 510 lbs., 121.00; 2 head, 605 to 615 lbs., 104.00 to 120.00 (111.93); 1 head, 650 lbs., 104.00; 2 head, 723 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 265 lbs., 171.50; 5 head, 355 to 383 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (155.56); 3 head, 372 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 410 to 436 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (148.37); 9 head, 455 to 478 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (151.15); 16 head, 503 to 547 lbs.,133.00 to 137.00 (134.47); 28 head, 523 to 531 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.75) thin fleshed; 6 head, 591 lbs., 133.00; 10 head, 644 lbs., 125.00; 13 head, 658 to 687 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (124.83); 13 head, 722 lbs., 125.50; 187 head, 806 lbs., 114.75; 35 head, 906 lbs., 108.75; 4 head, 1021 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 374 lbs., 141.00; 4 head, 476 lbs., 134.00; 3 head, 530 to 543 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (125.38); 1 head, 570 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 620 lbs., 123.00; 1 head, 695 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 745 lbs., 105.00; 14 head, 940 lbs., 85.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 308 lbs., 126.00; 1 head, 585 lbs., 116.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker 75 to 80%, 7 head, 1105 to 1670 lbs., 63.00 to 70.00 (67.19) high dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 28 head, 965 to 1375 lbs., 53.00 to 61.00 (57.55) average; 6 head, 1275 to 1458 lbs., 62.50 to 70.00 (64.94) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 13 head, 948 to 1125 lbs., 54.00 to 58.50 (57.49) average; 1 head, 1175 lbs., 64.00 high; 10 head, 920 to 1318 lbs., 39.50 to 43.00 (41.81) low; 8 head, 705 to 850 lbs., 41.00 to 49.50 (43.31) low light weight. Bulls 1, 4 head, 1345 to 1645 lbs., 80.00 to 87.00 (83.41) average.
