Worker pouring milk into container tank for transport. (Photo by tonaquatic/stock.adobe.com.)

In response to questions from producers and the industry surrounding the raw milk legislation recently signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, the dairy team with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will hold a webinar, called “Raw milk for human consumption: Issues to consider.” The webinar will be held on July 12, from 6 to 9 p.m. CDT.

This free webinar will be geared toward dairy producers and potential producers interested in the new rules surrounding raw milk sales in Iowa.

