The I-29 Moo University 2022 dairy webinar series continues from noon to 1 p.m., Oct. 13, with a focus on how the Inflation Reduction Act impacts farmers.
Mike Zahrt, leader of Foster-Swift Law Group agribusiness sub-practice group has reviewed the Inflation Reduction Act and has identified areas that producers need to be aware of.
Zahrt is a business and estate planning lawyer in the Grand Rapids office of Foster Swift and is the current leader of the firm's Agri-Business sub-practice group of Foster Swift Law Office in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
He works on a variety of agricultural and cooperative law matters. This includes assisting with cooperative formation and governance, compliance with the Capper-Volstead Act, contract drafting and review, entity selection and governance for farm operations and detailed analysis of state and federal tax issues.
Dairy producers and allied industry reps are invited to join the webinar. There is no fee to attend, but pre-registration is required and must be completed at least one hour before the webinar at: https://go.iastate.edu/6EVJBU.
For more information, contact: in Iowa, Fred M. Hall, 712-737-4230; in Minnesota, Jim Salfer, 320-203-6093; or in South Dakota, Heidi Carroll, 605-688-6623.
