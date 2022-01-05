The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team monthly webinar series continues with a focus on the climate and weather predictions for the 2022 growing season.
Dennis Todey, director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Climate Hub in Ames, Iowa, will lead the presentation, which will be from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 19.
Todey is a native Iowan with his bachelor’s degree and doctorate and from Iowa State University in meteorology and agricultural meteorology. He has spent two stints in South Dakota, first completing his master’s degree at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and most recently as associate professor and State Climatologist for South Dakota at South Dakota State University. He is well known regionally as a speaker and media source on various climate issues and is the former president of the American Association of State Climatologists.
Producers, dairy consultants, and industry reps are encouraged to attend the webinar. There is no fee for the program, but preregistration is requested at https://go.iastate.edu/UOJWXS.
For more information contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Dairy field specialist in your area: in Northwest Iowa, Fred M. Hall, 712-737-4230 or fredhall@iastate.edu; in Northeast Iowa, Jennifer Bentley, 563-382-2949 or jbentley@iastate.edu; in East Central Iowa, Larry Tranel, 563-583-6496 or tranel@iastate.edu.
