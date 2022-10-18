Dairy producers may now enroll for 2023 coverage through the Dairy Margin Coverage Program, an important safety net program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps producers manage changes in milk and feed prices.

Dairy-J Miller-Fall.jpg

Journal stock photo by Jessica Miller, Ponca City, Oklahoma.

Last year, USDA’s Farm Service Agency took steps to improve coverage, especially for small- and mid-sized dairies, including offering a new Supplemental DMC program and updating its feed cost formula to better address retroactive, current and future feed costs. These changes continue to support producers through this year’s signup, which ends Dec. 9.

