Dairy producers across Iowa have a new way of receiving information, thanks to a new podcast launched by dairy specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
“Dairy News & Views from Iowa State University” began recording in April, featuring timely topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic and dairy production in general.
The podcasts are recorded every two weeks and feature commentary by ISU Extension and Outreach dairy specialists Jennifer Bentley and Fred Hall, in conversation with other Iowa State dairy industry experts.
Previous topics have included mindset tactics and production practices, estimating the first crop pre-harvest alfalfa, and stress management. Future topics will include maintaining cattle biosecurity, and summer fly control.
Each episode is about 15 to 20 minutes and is available on the ISU Extension and Outreach dairy team website at www.extension.iastate.edu/dairyteam. Producers can also subscribe to the free podcast on iTunes and Spotify. Past episodes are archived, so listeners can tune in whenever they choose.
Bentley said the podcasts include a lot of COVID-19 topics, but are also another way of discussing common concerns in the dairy industry, in a way that she hopes will offer some new perspective.
For more information, Bentley can be reached at 563-382-2949, or jbentley@iastate.edu. Fred Hall can be reached at 712-737-4230 or fredhall@iastate.edu.
