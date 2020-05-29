Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa will be offering the federal crop insurance product Dairy Revenue Protection beginning this July.
Dairy Revenue Protection protects against losses in milk revenue caused by changes in market prices and production.
Dairy is a new commodity for Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa, or FMH, to add to its range of farm insurance products.
"There's never been a more important time to protect dairy farmers and the industry than right now," said FMH President and CEO Ron Rutledge. "As America's Crop Insurance Company, we are proud to be offering DRP, along with our other revenue protection products, during a time when there is much market uncertainty in America. Products like DRP ensure America's producers can continue to farm and operate into next year."
Producers interested in learning more about Dairy Revenue Protection can talk to their local FMH agent or visit www.fmh.com/drp.
