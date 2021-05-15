The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach dairy team will continue its quarterly dairy goat webinar focusing on “Disbudding Management” June 2 from noon to 1:15 p.m.
Over the last several years, the Iowa State University dairy goat welfare team has performed a series of kid disbudding projects to evaluate alternate approaches to traditional heat disbudding and pain mitigation.
During this webinar, Paul Plummer and Jan Shearer, both professors with the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine and ISU Extension and Outreach, will provide an overview of those research outcomes framed up in practical approaches that producers can consider implementing in their disbudding and pain mitigation program.
“These studies have provided important insights into best practices related to kid disbudding as it relates to welfare and side-effects,” Plummer said.
During the webinar, Natalie Urie, veterinary epidemiologist with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Veterinary Services National Animal Health Monitoring System, will review the 2019 NAHMS Goat Study, highlighting kidding and disbudding management on U.S. goat operations.
There is no fee to attend the program; however, registration is required.
This work is supported by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Agricultural and Food Research Initiative Competitive Program, Antimicrobial Resistance number: 2020-04197.
Register at https://iastate.zoom.us/meeting/register/disbuddingmanagement or contact Jennifer Bentley, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, at jbentley@iastate.edu, 563-382-2949.
Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Information will also be provided about future webinars, as dates and topics are announced.
