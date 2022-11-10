dairy_goat_original_2-435x238.jpg

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team will host its annual Dairy Goat Management Seminar on Dec. 10 in Sioux County and also Clayton County. Both events are from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Sioux County seminar is at the ISU Extension and Outreach Sioux County office and the Clayton County seminar is at Woods Edge Golf Course, 504 W. Union St., Edgewood, Iowa.

This year’s focus is on goat health, feeding and milk marketing.

