Dairy Farmers of America’s Garden City plant recently earned a first and second place award for its nonfat dried milk powders at the 2019 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product contest.
“The Garden City plant supports the needs of domestic and global customers, while also bringing value to our farm-family owners,” says Wesley Clark, director of operations at DFA. “Being recognized for producing high-quality powders that contribute to helping feed people across the globe is a real honor, and these awards are a testament to our hard-working employees and the dairy farm families that produce milk for the Garden City plant.”
The national contest, which is sponsored by Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, garners participation from across the United States and received more than 1,430 entries this year. Products are judged in 85 categories, including cheese, butter, fluid milk, yogurt, cottage cheese, ice cream, sour cream, sherbet, cultured milk, sour cream dips, whipping cream, whey and creative/innovative products from dairy processors throughout North America.
Nonfat Dried Milk Awards were given as follows:
First Place—Dairy Farmers of America, Garden City, Kansas;
Second Place—Dairy Farmers of America, Garden City, Kansas; and
Third Place—Dairy Farmers of America, Goshen, Indiana.
For the full 2019 Dairy Product Contest results visit wdpa.net/championship-contest.
