The deadline to register for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team annual Dairy Discussions Seminar on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ISU Extension and Outreach Sioux County office in Orange City is Nov. 27.
This year’s focus is making genetic decisions profitable, with discussions on crossbreeding, pure-breeding, genomics, sexed semen and how to maximize profitability in the dairy industry.
The two key presentations include:
- “Dairy Crossbreds: Where is the profit at?” by Amy Hazel, University of Minnesota
- “Application of Genomics and Sexed Semen to Maximize Profits” by James Koltes, Iowa State University.
There will also be a producer panel, which will focus on breeding decisions and profitability. Local panelists will include Eric Van Wyk, Dykstra Dairy, Maurice; Roger Stensland, Stensland Bros. Dairy, Larchwood; Darren Davelaar, Country Edge Dairy, Inwood; and Leroy Eggink, Great Heritage Holsteins, Sibley.
There is no fee to attend the program thanks to the sponsorship of Sioux Dairy Equipment, Inc. and Van Zee Enterprises, Inc. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/4Hregion1/dairy-discussions-2019 or call 712-737-4230.
For more information, contact Fred Hall, Northwest Iowa Dairy Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, at 712-737-4230 or fredhall@iastate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.