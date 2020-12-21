Gov. Laura Kelly recently recognized Creekstone Farms Premium Beef LLC as the winner of the 2020 Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award, the top export business award presented by the state.
Creekstone was one of five finalists for this award, joined by Kice Industries of Wichita, Petron Plus Global of Hutchinson, Dragon-Line of Ulysses, and Compass Minerals of Overland Park. The announcement of the winner was made during a virtual award ceremony on the Kansas Department of Commerce Facebook page.
Creekstone Farms was named the winner over four strong award finalists. Creekstone sends premium beef to 68 foreign markets, with exporting as an essential element of its overall business success and sustainability. According to Creekstone, 20% of company sales are generated from export.
The company has made a significant impact on the surrounding community, having contracted with 315 different vendors in Kansas in 2018 for a total of $87 million. Currently, a $115 million expansion is underway, with more projects slated for the future.
Founded in 1995 in Campbellsburg, Kentucky, Creekstone Farms moved to Arkansas City in 2003. It is currently owned by the Marubeni Corporation of Japan and employs more than 1,000 people.
Creekstone Farms represents about 1% of the American beef market. It produces beef from genetically verifiable Black Angus cattle using advanced cattle management practices, carefully controlled feeding practices, and a company-owned, state-of-the-art processing facility. Creekstone Farms beef can be found in Tokyo, New York, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul, Rome, Monaco, London, and Mexico City.
