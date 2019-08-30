It has been said, “In God we trust, all others bring data,” and that saying is perhaps no clearer than in the beef industry. Cattle operations revolve around weaning weights, feed-intake data, EPDs and cow-carrying costs. Without proven data, change and improvement is hard fought and rarely achieved.
However, when robust data is available to beef producers, adoption of new methods and progress will drive the industry forward. One such example of successful change is the Superior Livestock data collection project.
Dr. Ken Odde, professor and former head of the department of animal sciences and industry at Kansas State University, has been involved with the Superior Livestock data project since its inception in the mid-90s. In the beginning, the program was focused on measuring the impact of Superior’s calf health programs on the sale price of calves. The mechanism of data collection in the beginning was tedious but relatively straightforward, explained Odde.
“Jim Odle and Paul Branch at Superior Livestock were supporters of the project from the beginning,” he said. “They provided sale catalogs and prices for all the lots. We took the individual lot info and entered that into the database for analysis by Colorado State University and Mike King, who did the data entry.”
Over time, Superior Livestock added more descriptors for calf lots. This created new variables for the team to analyze.
“In the first stages, there were 10 to 12 variables collected. Over the past 24 years, the number of variables has grown to twice that size. For example, this year we had 26 variables in the first data run. The data has become much richer for two reasons—we’ve been collecting data for more than two decades and we’re also collecting more variables, which adds to the robust and rich nature of the data.”
A prime example of the evolution of data collection is the advent of age and source verification, two areas that were not paid any attention until recently, Odde said.
“No one had heard of age and source verification 20 years ago. That documentation was mainly driven by Japanese demand for 20-month-and-younger beef. As of late, a lot more emphasis has been put on genetic information, primarily in breed and breed description data. Ultimately, that information will become more precise over time. Again, the data becomes richer as we get more years of data and as more variables are added.”
Odde wholeheartedly believes that performance and carcass data are going to play a much larger role in the future of genetic data collection and the impact of the beef industry. It’s no stretch of the imagination to see that quantifying the genetic potential of feeder calves around carcass traits is a growing trend. In fact, Odde anticipates the development of multiple programs of that type and foresees the entire beef industry moving that direction. He further predicts the industry will become more capable of collecting and analyzing data, which can lead to more capability of predicting performance. He does, however, have one word of caution for those who dive into the data looking for golden tickets.
“Understanding the heritability of traits is extremely important,” said Odde. “It’s vital to understand that you cannot predict more than what the heritability allows.”
A lot of change has occurred since the start of this data collection project and while prediction is certainly possible, even Odde has been surprised at some of the uncovered revelations. One look at the data around the Superior Livestock calf health programs such as Vac24, Vac34, Vac45+ and VacPreCon revealed an intriguing pattern.
“The first surprise, for me, was that as calf weight goes up, the premium for calf health declines, which, when you think about it, makes sense. These buyers are recognizing that when evaluating heavier calves, they are going to be lower risk, independently of their calf health program,” he said. “Conversely, the longer the calves will be trucked, the greater the premium associated with the calf health program.”
Odde also attested that changes occur over time in terms of producer and buyer demand, and those changes are evident in the data.
“In regards to the genetic component, roughly 10 to 15 years ago, we started to quantify the value of the first black cattle and then Angus cattle, and there was significant value found in that data. Now, we are seeing the added value of the Red Angus female, more specifically in feeder calves and in bred heifers. That’s a direct reflection of industry demand and it’s important to note that these programs must be demand driven, or they die.”
The value of the Superior Livestock data is well documented and supported by the beef industry and has been reported in trade publications far and wide. While the data represents consignors to Superior and cowherds of 300 or more head, the trends in calf health programs, age, source and genetic verification and breed influence are observed from video markets all the way to the auction market, regardless of herd size.
“Many years ago, it was considered unusual to have specific calf health data on calves at an auction market,” said Odde. “Now, it’s unusual not to have it. Those behavior changes have happened because of this data. Documenting the effects of calf health programs, genetic, age and source verification, as well as breed influence, has helped sustain those programs and drive the industry.”
This massive data analysis has no doubt had an impact on all beef producers of all breeds, whether they are in tune to the outcomes or not. Odde looks forward to the continued effects the project has on progress in the industry.
“These changes didn’t happen in one, two or even three years. It takes quantified evidence that’s widely believed and supported to create sustainable change and that’s what I think we’ve done here. These changes have happened over 10 to 15 years and we’ve been able to credibly document the impact on the marketplace. Quantified evidence is crucial because what you’re up against is tons of advertising that doesn’t have that kind of credibility. I believe that’s the key.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.