Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges hunters to log in early to new Hunting Reservation System to start reserving hunt locations on Aug. 18.
Hunters can head over to CPW’s Hunting Reservation Page, learn more about the hunting opportunities on 21 properties (primarily offering small game and waterfowl), and log into their account in CPW’s new Hunting Reservation System.
Although reservations will not be available until Aug. 18, hunters should visit the new online system to make sure they can log into their account and are familiar with the online system. CPW is encouraging the online reservation system option for hunters hoping to quickly secure a popular location.
Hunting reservations can be made online or by phone starting at 12 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 18. Hunters must make reservations for all properties that require them—either online or through the new reservation phone number, 800-244-5613. Hunt site reservations will continue to be free at participating locations. Note that reservations will now be available a true 14 days in advance and will no longer be impacted by holidays.
For more information regarding the 2019 Hunt Site Reservation system, please visit the Hunting Reservations Page at https://cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/Pages/HuntingReservations.aspx.
