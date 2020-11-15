The Cow Crane is a self contained, portable cow lifter designed to pick up down cows. Getting a down cow back into a standing position as soon as possible is important and easy with the Cow Crane, available from Swihart’s LLC, Quinter, Kansas. It lets the producer control the cow after lifting so she can gradually regain the use of her legs. Producers can lift a down cow without causing any trauma or injury, and use the Cow Crane to walk the animal, helping them get back on their feet. The lift rides on rear tires and smaller front caster wheels, and also has a hitch so you can tow it down the road from one farm to another. It’s equipped with a nylon strap on front and a hip clamp on back, both are raised and lowered by worm gear winches. To lift an animal, simply roll the Cow Crane into position over the cow and use the hip clamp to pick her up just enough to get the front strap under her behind the front legs. Then raise the cow to a standing position. The unit has a hinged tongue, which can be adjusted to three different positions by pulling two pins. One tongue position is for transport mode that lifts the caster wheels off the ground; the second position frees up the tongue so it can be pulled behind a 4-wheeler, skid loader, or pickup and the third raises the tongue up out of the way to roll the Cow Crane over the cow. For more information, call 785-754-3513 or visit www.swihart-sales.com.
