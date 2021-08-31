Loomis Ranch, operated by Jason and Justin Loomis at Council Grove, was the big winner during the Flint Hills Beef Fest in Emporia.
Developed as recognition for cattle grazers, the Flint Hills Beef Fest community activities often overshadow its true intent.
Flint Hills cattlemen enter steers and heifers to be summer grazed in competition for gains and live evaluation.
There were 69 entries, according to Brian Rees, Lyon County agriculture agent, who handled the two-phase contest.
Included were 34 pen-of-three heifers and 35 pen-of-three steers. Weighed at Emporia Livestock April 26, cattle were grazed at the Highland Ranch near Olpe, weighing off on Aug. 19.
Heifers averaged 587 pounds when turned out and came off grass averaging 792 pounds, an average daily gain of 1.79 pounds.
Steers went to grass weighing an average of 620 pounds and came off averaging 875 pounds, average daily gain 2.22 pounds.
The Loomis Ranch Pen 17 three heifers gained 2.335 pounds per day to win the heifer rate-of-gain division. Top nod of cattle evaluators from their grandstand seats also went to the Loomis heifer threesome.
Loomis Ranch pocketed two $700 checks for each of those division titles. The Council Grove ranchers added another $500 to their billfolds for the Best of Show Grass and Show Heifers Award.
Best of Grass and Show Steer honors went to Pen 62 three steers entered by Jim and Donna Bates of Galesburg also pocketing $500. Their three steers gained 2.646 pounds per day, fourth high gaining steers worth a $150 check. That steer threesome brought an addition $300 for being third in the grandstand evaluation.
DJ Edwards, Hamilton, had the top gaining Pen 57 three steers averaging 2.777 pounds gain per day for a $700 check.
RNL Farms, owned by Ryan and Nicole Louis of LeRoy, earned $700 stipend for their Pen 52 three steers topping that gender’s grandstand evaluation.
Additional placings in the heifer grass gain competition were: Lazy S Ranch, Elmyra Swift, Anita Cahoone and Teresa Talkington, Matfield Green, Pen 19, 2.14 pounds, $450; Harry Fowler Jr. Emporia, Pen 10, 2.111 pounds, $300; Fredonia Livestock Auction, Don and Carole Haun, Fall River, Pen 13, 2.072 pounds, $150; and Emporia Livestock Sales, Chrysanne Haselhorst and Brody Peak, Pen 31, 2.067 pounds, $125.
Grandstand heifer evaluation ranking second through fifth respectively, prize money same as in other divisions: Spring Creek Ranch, Joe and Debbie Reiner, Cassoday, Pen 7; Haun Ranch, Brad and Michelle Haun, Fall River, Pen 14; and Harry Fowler Jr., Pen 10. Lazy S Ranch, Pen 19.
Steer grass gain placings were Anderson Ranch, Matt and Julia Anderson, Alma, Pen 85, 2.735-pounds, second. Wes Cahoone and Lee Glanville, Cottonwood Falls, Pen 63, 2.658 pounds, third. Arndt Farms, Michael and Steven Arndt, Emporia, Pen 84, 2.61 pounds, fifth.
Additional grandstand evaluation steer placings were B&L Cattle, Brody Lutz and Levi Lutz, Madison, Pen 60, second; Burton and Potter, Bill Burton and Roger Potter, Emporia, Pen 83, fourth; and Mike and Tammy Darbyshire, Hartford, Pen 68, fifth.
The cattle were subsequently processed for feedlot and carcass competitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.