Oklahomans are cooking at home now more than ever. With this in mind, the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association and the Oklahoma Beef Council have partnered to host a video competition featuring cooking at home with recipes including beef.
The guidelines are simple: 1. Recipe must include beef. 2. 2-minute maximum video length. 3. Participants must live in Oklahoma. 4. 1 entry per person.
The competition has three age categories: Kids 12 and under, Kids 13 to 18 and Adults. The videos will be judged on recipe clarity, plate presentation, chef charisma and proper food safety. Submission deadline is May 5.
A panel of judges will select the top 3 videos in each category. The winner of each category will be selected by popular vote on Facebook from May 7 to 13. Winners will be announced on May 15. The winners of each category will also receive a $100 cash prize, an apron and steak seasoning.
Learn more about submitting your video at okcattlemen.org/at-home-cooking-video-competition.
