Speakers on a Friday morning panel at the Kansas Livestock Association Convention will explain how the industry is positioning beef as plant-based protein options gain notoriety. The Industry Information Session, sponsored by Elanco Animal Health, will highlight how NCBA is coordinating checkoff efforts and policy resources to address the fake meat issue. Dates for the KLA Convention are Dec. 4 to 6 at the Wichita Hyatt and Century II Convention Center.
NCBA Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Alisa Harrison will outline how checkoff dollars are being used to highlight the taste and nutritional advantages of beef. High-level digital strategies and paid advertising on social media platforms are among the ways this is being accomplished. In addition, Kansas Beef Council staff will share a video featured in the new in-state checkoff campaign titled “One Simple Ingredient.” The message, targeted at millennials and Generation Z consumers, provides positive differentiation for beef from meat substitutes.
The policy side of the fake meat issue will bepresented by NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane. He and other staff in Washington, D.C., are working to ensure all protein sources, including the plant-based varieties and cell-cultured options of the future, are produced and marketed under the same food safety and labeling standards as animal-based proteins.
Convention registration and hotel information has been sent to KLA members and is available at www.kla.org/events-meetings/annual-convention. To save money, register before Nov. 16.
