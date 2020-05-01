The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association is working to compile a list of OCA members who sell beef direct to the consumer.
Consumers can find this list on the OCA's website at okcattlemen.org and social media channels encouraging consumers to call the producers on the list to purchase beef.
To submit your contact information, log in to the OCA website at https://oca.memberclicks.net/login. Once OCA members have logged into the website, click “Beef Direct Sales List” located on the right-hand side under the “Quick Links” menu. This link will only be visible after logging in.
