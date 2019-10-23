The Wildlife Conservation Society and Pueblo of Pojoaque recently co-hosted a conference to advance a bold vision: rewilding the North American continent with the American bison. The 6th Triennial American Bison Society Conference and Workshop kicked off in Pojoaque, New Mexico, and brought together thought leaders including Native American Tribes and First Nations, along with conservationists, political leaders, and ranchers from across the bison’s range—all around the shared goal of the ecological and cultural restoration of bison.
The 2019 ABS “Bison on the Edge” conference explored the ways in which bison exist on the periphery of wildlife conservation. The conference highlighted the growing role of First Nations and Tribes in bison restoration, the challenge of conserving a wide-ranging species at the edge of their historic range, cutting-edge genetic tools and analyses for bison management, and the role art and culture play in catalyzing social change.
The American bison once numbered around 30 million in North America and traveled in awe-inspiring herds up to 20 miles long. Their sheer numbers alone shaped the ecology of the North American landscape as well as the cultures, identities, and mythos of the West. Buffalo were also foundational to the spiritual and economic lives of First Peoples in what is now known as North America. However, in the early 1900s massive overhunting and changes in land use pushed bison to the brink of extinction until fewer than 1,100 remained.
ABS was formed in 1905 by the Wildlife Conservation Society’s first director, William Hornaday, President Theodore Roosevelt, and other pioneering conservationists, politicians, and ranchers to prevent the extinction of bison. This early campaign to restore bison—including 15 animals from WCS’s Bronx Zoo—to several sites across the American West, evolved into the first major wildlife conservation success in U.S. history. While ABS succeeded in preventing the extinction of bison—now the U.S. National Mammal—recovering this keystone species to its critical ecological and cultural role mandates the co-creation of a restoration strategy at the continental scale. This will be the key outcomes of the 2019 ABS Conference.
For the first time in its history, ABS will meet in the American Southwest at the the Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder, a Tribally-owned property that underscores the deep ties between Indigenous Peoples and bison. The Southwest is often overlooked for bison conservation and restoration though it holds great potential and numerous rewilding programs are underway.
The conference will serve as a platform for honoring the Buffalo Treaty and National Bison Day with field visits, art and storytelling, and cultural celebrations.
