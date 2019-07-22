Kent Nutrition Group, Muscatine, Iowa, has released a new line of supplements for pigs—NutriVantage’s Nutrition Optimizer—a research-driven, unique blend of natural ingredients, vitamins and minerals that impact performance at every stage.
The species-specific formulas have been developed and field-tested at the Kent Product Development Center. These trials have shown that health challenged pigs have improved survivability—at least 25 percent—and increased net return by $0.25 per nursery pig.
NutriVantage for swine formulas are made with exclusive nutritional components, including organic macromolecules, trace minerals, antioxidants and chelating agents that provide optimal nutritional supplementation to a pig’s digestive tract. NutriVantage for swine is available in a feed supplement or a water-soluble supplement as NutriVantage’s_Hydra or HydraElectro and in select products featuring the NutriVantage logo.
“A strong immune system is critical to maintaining animal health during times of stress,” said Michael Edmonds, vice president and swine nutritionist for the Kent Nutrition Group. “Our research has found that incorporating our NutriVantage for swine into diets or via water, can result in a more stable blood glucose level during times of stress. Ultimately, we have seen significant results in our replicated research trials in every phase of swine production.”
KNG trials and field studies have shown significant results in reducing mortality rates, stimulating a positive immune response and promoting a healthy gut environment, which ultimately means more return on investment for pork producers.
For more information, see a representative or visit www.kentnutritiongroup.com.
