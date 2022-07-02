The Aston, Pennsylvania-based Sensaphone Express II remote monitoring system is an easy-to-use and cost-effective solution for livestock facility operators to mind conditions like temperature, humidity, ventilation, carbon dioxide and power failure at pens, barns, chicken houses and storage facilities.
When the Express II system detects that a sensor reading has moved out of the preset range, it immediately alerts up to 48 people with custom phone calls, allowing personnel to address the situation. Another key feature of the Express II system is its ability to expand to 40 total inputs and 16 output zones. Increasing monitoring capability occurs with expansion input and output cards. Housed in a NEMA-4X enclosure, the Express II is protected from dust, dirt, and moisture both indoors and out. The LCD display shows continuous input status and assists with keypad programming for simple and easy setup. The internal rechargeable battery backup provides 12 hours of continuous monitoring and alerts in the event of a power outage. For more information, see a representative or visit www.sensaphone.com.
