Performance Livestock Analytics, Ames, Iowa, and Hubbard, an Alltech company, are partnering to help cattle producers make data-driven decisions with the Performance Beef platform. The cloud-based platform automates everything from feeding to financials while connecting the producer to their trusted Hubbard Feeds representative.
“Performance Beef is an intelligence center to help producers improve their profitability and efficiency,” says Dane Kuper, CEO and co-founder, Performance Livestock Analytics. “As we continue to grow, we’re proud to partner with Hubbard Feeds to deliver an innovative solution to their customers.”
With markets in constant flux, producers are often crunching numbers to better their decisions. Performance Beef helps simplify the decision- making process. With real-time data and analytics readily available, users can spend less time on manual tasks and make better data-driven decisions for their operation.
“We’re focused on bringing innovation to our customers,” said Dan Herold, Beef Nutrition technical services manager with Hubbard. “The partnership with Performance Livestock Analytics provides us access to a digital tool to help our customers improve their profitability, increase their competitive advantage, reduce risk and simplify their lives.”
With Performance Beef producers are able to:
• Eliminate batch sheets, automate delivery;
• Generate real-time, accurate closeouts
• Analyze trends in feed efficiencies, costs, and performance;
• Track and manage inventory, optimize purchase decisions; and
• Create invoices and reports to better track financials and performance.
