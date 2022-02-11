Gallagher has announced the release of new “wireless” loadbars and the product can help farmers and ranchers keep their livestock healthy.
The farmer and rancher may have previously placed loaders under their chute to weigh an animal. During that process they had to contend with cables connecting the scale head to the loaders. One of the most common failure points was the cables. Gallagher has changed that by creating a wireless weighing process.
Using Bluetooth technology, a farmer or rancher can weigh his livestock with the wireless loaders and the Gallagher Animal Performance App on a mobile device or connect directly to a TW/TWR Weigh Scale for more advanced animal performance monitoring. Accurate livestock weights and no moving parts ensuring no wear for years of accurate weighing.
“With multiple sizes for all weighing set ups, our wireless loadbars offer a solution for all livestock farmers,” said Sean O’Hare, general manager in North America.
Wireless connectivity removes the risks of rodents chewing cables, standing on by stock, or damaging traditional scale connectors. Gallagher built the loadbars to withstand the harshest farming environments; they are waterproof and constructed with galvanized chassis.
A lithium battery can last up to 10 years and the mobile app lets a producer know when the battery is running low.
“Gallagher is an early developer of this technology and we are excited about the benefits it will deliver to farmers,” O’Hare said. “We know wireless and vitals are the future of farming as our primary industries rely more and more on data to make timely and more informed decisions.”
For more information see a representative or visit https://www.gallagher.eu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.