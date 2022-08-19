BN Ceva.jpg

Ceva Animal Health, Lenexa, Kansas, an animal health company, announced it has hired three interns to participate in its Swine Veterinary Internship Program.

Morgan Johnson, Lauren Tidgren and Amber Vegter will be involved in the 12-week program that offers students the opportunity to learn and develop technical swine specific skills. SVIP also provides its interns with the tools to conduct field research, communicate their findings and focus on creating a professional veterinary experience.

