TechMix, LLC, Stewart, Minnesota, has been granted a patent for Calf Perk through the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Calf Perk is a fast-acting stimulant for calves that have experienced a challenging or cold birth.
It provides an immediate energy boost that enhances calf vigor and suckle reflex, and stimulates heart rate, breathing and body temperature. This combination of physiological effects helps to get challenged newborns on their feet, begin eating and thriving.
While energy drinks for human consumption utilize synthetic caffeine, Calf Perk contains naturally occurring caffeine from green tea extract as its active ingredient. This means that Calf Perk meets the Association of American Feed Control Officials criteria that prohibits the inclusion of synthetic caffeine in animal supplements. The Calf Perk patent includes utilization of concentrated, naturally occurring caffeine in a stable preparation and the unique viscosity of the product. The result is a single, liquid dose which effectively and rapidly absorbs through the oral mucosal lining.
For more information, see a representative or visit www.techmixglobal.com.
