Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 7,470 head selling a week ago, 945 head trading on April 27 and 7,584 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to a week ago, this combined weighted average report includes results from Winter Livestock, Centennial Livestock, Sterling Livestock and Livestock Exchange. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good on feeder cattle. Due to light receipts last week, there was no trend available on feeder cattle, but higher undertones were noted, especially on calves under 600 pounds. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good in the slaughter cattle supply with Breakers trading $0.67 higher, Boners $1.19 higher, Leans $3.05 higher, and Slaughter Bulls $2.12 higher. Trade activity was moderate on good demand for Replacement cattle with no trend available due to a lack of receipts. Supply included: 84% feeder cattle (44% steers, 14% dairy steers, 40% heifers, 0% bulls, 2% dairy heifers); 10% slaughter cattle (93% cows, 7% bulls); 7% replacement cattle (38% stock cows, 8% bred cows, 30% cow to calf pairs, 24% heifer pairs). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 38%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 318 lbs., 197.00;15 head, 338 lbs., 200.50, value added; 22 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 170.00 to 178.00 (172.85); 13 head, 423 lbs., 180.00, thin fleshed; 86 head, 463 to 490 lbs., 165.50 to 178.00 (169.71); 12 head, 455 lbs., 177.50, thin fleshed; 40 head, 454 to 467 lbs., 193.00 to 211.00 (197.19), value added; 261 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 164.00 to 174.00 (170.50); 399 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 151.50 to 173.00 (162.54); 246 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 138.00 to 165.00 (144.75); 242 head, 650 to 675 lbs., 135.00 to 164.35 (151.15); 78 head, 705 to 722 lbs., 120.50 to 148.00 (129.98); 39 head, 736 lbs., 118.00, fleshy; 139 head, 753 to 783 lbs., 116.00 to 136.00 (128.63); 17 head, 829 to 846 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (111.25); 2 head, 890 lbs., 111.00; 24 head, 885 lbs., 95.50, fleshy; 31 head, 928 lbs., 106.00; 30 head, 1001 to 1017 lbs., 94.00 to 95.00 (94.76); 7 head, 1204 lbs., 86.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 317 to 345 lbs., 185.00 to 187.50 (186.38); 57 head, 422 to 446 lbs., 161.00 to 177.00 (170.30); 84 head, 453 to 494 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (164.56); 102 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 149.00 to 162.00 (153.35); 52 head, 555 to 592 lbs., 137.00 to 151.00 (140.73); 35 head, 609 to 645 lbs., 151.00 to 155.50 (154.33); 50 head, 653 to 688 lbs., 130.00 to 152.00 (138.41); 28 head, 726 to 747 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (131.24); 4 head, 751 lbs., 118.00; 8 head, 905 lbs., 103.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 412 to 425 lbs., 151.00 to 155.00 (153.37); 5 head, 654 lbs., 126.00. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 738 lbs., 101.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 453 lbs., 152.00.
Feeder dairy steers: Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 318 to 332 lbs., 139.00 to 142.50 (140.90); 29 head, 360 to 363 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.28); 5 head, 416 lbs., 131.00; 10 head, 451 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 450 lbs., 159.00, fancy; 6 head, 557 lbs., 114.00. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 228 lbs., 124.00; 126 head, 302 to 344 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.38); 46 head, 367 to 398 lbs., 117.00 to 120.50 (119.67); 107 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 120.00 to 125.50 (122.95); 42 head, 457 to 483 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (118.84); 15 head, 526 to 528 lbs., 94.00 to 95.00 (94.67); 2 head, 640 lbs., 80.00. Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 281 to 296 lbs., 100.00 to 102.00 (100.91); 35 head, 334 to 342 lbs., 99.00 to 110.00 (102.71); 8 head, 369 lbs., 99.00; 8 head, 429 lbs., 102.00; 21 head, 451 to 489 lbs., 92.50 to 95.00 (94.37); 10 head, 503 to 535 lbs., 77.50 to 78.00 (77.86); 34 head, 564 to 585 lbs., 71.00 to 77.50 (74.57); 26 head, 604 to 631 lbs., 70.00 to 70.50 (70.36); 62 head, 661 to 678 lbs., 75.00 to 75.50 (75.42); 5 head, 717 lbs., 75.00; 14 head, 754 lbs., 67.00. Large frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 681 lbs., 58.00. Small and medium frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 283 lbs., 70.00. Small and medium frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 488 lbs., 45.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 341 lbs., 154.00; 6 head, 388 lbs., 152.00; 83 head, 402 to 444 lbs., 142.00 to 154.00 (147.48); 21 head, 440 lbs., 173.00, value added; 225 head, 452 to 499 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (144.13); 14 head, 463 lbs., 152.00, thin fleshed; 190 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 132.00 to 148.50 (139.00); 359 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (136.86); 120 head, 609 to 646 lbs., 122.00 to 137.50 (128.99); 122 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 115.00 to 134.00 (126.03); 70 head, 681 to 694 lbs., 126.50 to 127.00 (126.70)l, fancy; 44 head, 732 to 738 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (113.69); 51 head, 702 to 711 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (141.37), replacement; 34 head, 751 to 793 lbs., 108.00 to 123.00 (116.30); 45 head, 764 lbs., 131.00, replacement; 54 head, 815 to 839 lbs., 106.50 to 113.25 (108.39); 12 head, 827 lbs., 96.50, fleshy; 42 head, 867 to 880 lbs., 91.00 to 94.00 (93.58); 27 head, 859 to 875 lbs., 122.00 to 127.50 (126.09), replacement; 8 head, 946 lbs., 94.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 362 to 396 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (140.56); 37 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (138.56); 41 head, 466 to 481 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.33); 57 head, 519 to 548 lbs., 122.00 to 137.00 (127.90); 109 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (126.50); 47 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 114.00 to 127.50 (120.35); 32 head, 665 to 685 lbs., 112.00 to 121.00 (114.99); 29 head, 722 to 742 lbs., 105.50 to 109.00 (106.47); 5 head, 752 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 513 lbs., 127.00; 3 head, 713 lbs., 101.50; 3 head, 757 lbs., 85.00, gaunt. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 554 lbs., 125.00. Medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 330 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 630 lbs., 122.00.
Feeder dairy heifers: Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 321 lbs., 120.50; 4 head, 469 lbs., 118.00. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 375 375 81.00; 6 head, 445 lbs., 78.00; 4 head, 534 lbs., 58.00; 4 head, 555 lbs., 59.00. Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 414 to 433 lbs., 57.00 to 60.00 (58.89). Large frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 463 lbs., 32.50.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 64 head, 1301 to 1923 lbs., 55.00 to 62.50 (59.14), average; 1 head, 1590 1590 62.50, high; 23 head, 1465 to 2115 lbs., 52.00 to 56.50 (54.48), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 219 head, 1060 to 1756 lbs., 55.00 to 66.00 (58.75), average; 4 head, 1245 to 1277 lbs., 61.00 to 61.50 (61.12), high; 48 head, 1040 to 1695 lbs., 47.00 to 54.50 (52.06), low; 1 head, 1520 lbs., 36.00, very low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 113 head, 870 to 1410 lbs., 47.00 to 56.50 (52.41), average; 4 head, 920 to 1215 lbs., 57.00 to 60.00 (59.02), high; 17 head, 790 to 1435 lbs., 35.00 to 49.00 (43.12), low; 4 head, 825 to 1140 lbs., 25.00 to 39.00 (33.38), very low.
Slaughter bulls: Frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 1585 to 2500 lbs., 82.00 to 91.00 (86.54), average; 2 head, 2090 to 2130 lbs., 91.00 to 92.00 (91.50), high; 7 head, 1204 to 2250 lbs., 72.50 to 82.00 (77.57), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 3 head, 810 to 925 lbs., 87.00 to 92.00 (88.81); more than 5 years, open, 23 head, 1055 to 1275 lbs., 53.00 to 59.00 (56.41). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 5 head, 835 to 1315 lbs., 70.00 to 79.00 (75.80); 5 to 8 O 29 head, 1155 to 1585 lbs., 55.00 to 62.50 (59.03). Large 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 68 head, 700 to 1306 lbs., 64.50 to 71.50 (68.88). Large 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 39 head, 575 to 855 lbs., 51.00 to 63.50 (58.01).
Bred cows: Medium and large 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, third trimester, 3 head, 1275 to 1300 lbs., 1325.00 to 1375.00 (1358.55); from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 5 head, 1180 to 1350 lbs., 800.00 to 975.00 (913.49); from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 13 head, 1325 to 1506 lbs., 1225.00 to 1325.00 (1263.84); less than 8 years, third trimester, 14 head, 1195 to 1715 lbs., 825.00 to 1075.00 (968.56).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 19 head, 1318 to 1510 lbs., 1500.00 to 1635.00 (1608.40). Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 4 head, 1400 lbs., 2025.00; from 5 to 8 years, open, 10 head, 1475 to 1650 lbs., 1800.00 to 1950.00 (1827.40); more than 8 years, open, 5 head, 1550 lbs., 1450.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 50 head, 1028 to 1755 lbs., 1200.00 to 1400.00 (1259.50); more than 8 years, open, 20 head, 1230 to 1475 lbs., 1000.00 to 1175.00 (1099.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 1600.00; more than 8 years, open, 14 head, 1375 to 1508 lbs., 1025.00 to 1050.00 (1048.36). Medium and large frame 2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, more than 8 years old, open, 7 head, 870 to 1490 lbs., 900.00 to 975.00 (952.77).
Heifer pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 5 head, 1150 to 1300 lbs., 1635.00 to 1710.00 (1664.79). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 100 head, 841 to 901 lbs., 1700.00 to 1825.00 (1787.22).
