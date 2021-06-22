In a 7-to-0 decision, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled June 21 that the State Title Board incorrectly gave a green light to Initiative 2020-21 No. 16, an unprecedented measure that would criminalize historic farming and ranching practices across Colorado, according to a news release from the Colorado Livestock Association.
The Title Board must decide if a proposed initiative consists of just one subject and, if it does, set a fair and accurate ballot title, the CLA said.
The court held that Initiative No. 16 contained multiple subjects and, given its complexity, could mislead voters when they cast their ballots, the association reported.
The court vacated the title and remanded to the board with instructions to return the Initiative to its proponents for lack of jurisdiction because the single subject requirement was not satisfied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.